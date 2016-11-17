Telefônica Brasil approves election of CEO Navarro -filing

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Telefônica Brasil SA's board has elected Eduardo Navarro as chief executive officer, effective immediately, according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Navarro is replacing Amos Genish, who will retain a board seat, according to the filing.

In a discussion of third-quarter results, Navarro vowed to carry on the legacy of his predecessor, who announced his departure last month.

Genish, who led Brazil's largest phone carrier since May 2015, began repositioning it from a traditional telecom company into a digital services provider. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)