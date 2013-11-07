FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Brasil profit falls 17 percent, missing estimates
November 7, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Telefonica Brasil profit falls 17 percent, missing estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA posted a third-quarter profit of 760 million reais ($333 million) on Thursday, down 17 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica missed an average forecast of 828 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 8 percent to 2.381 billion reais, below an average estimate of 2.586 billion reais. ($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Louise Ireland)

