Telefonica Brasil posts 12.3 percent drop in quarterly profit
#Market News
May 13, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Telefonica Brasil posts 12.3 percent drop in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Wednesday that its first-quarter profit fell 12.3 percent from a year earlier to 579.7 million reais ($191 million).

The Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica said in a securities filing that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 0.2 percent from a year ago to 2.57 billion reais.

The company said in another filing that its board would meet on May 28 to deliberate the purchase of broadband provider GVT.

$1 = 3.04 reais Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Guillermo Parra Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
