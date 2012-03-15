FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Brasil plans to integrate subsidiaries
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 15, 2012 / 10:46 PM / in 6 years

Telefonica Brasil plans to integrate subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Subsidiary integration needs regulatory approval

* No capital increase or share issue required

March 15 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil has approved a restructuring plan through which it will fully integrate its wholly-owned subsidiaries into the parent company, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The restructuring of the Brazilian affiliate of Spain’s Telefonica needs the approval of Brazil’s national telecommunications agency Anatel and will not require any increase in capital or issuing of shares, it said.

Telefonica Brasil shares traded on Sao Paulo’s Bovespa stock exchange fell 1.81 percent to 49.40 reais ($27.37) on Thursday.

$1 = 1.8051 Brazilian reals Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.