FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Telefonica says gaining market share in Brazil
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
August 31, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Telefonica says gaining market share in Brazil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is gaining market share in Brazil, Chief Operating Officer Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete told journalists, as he played down the significance of a recession in the Latin American country.

Brazil is one of the biggest markets for many blue-chip Spanish companies, including Santander, Repsol and Iberdrola.

The Brazilian economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, cementing its worst slowdown in nearly three decades.

Telefonica agreed last year on the purchase of Brazilian broadband provider GVT from France’s Vivendi, part of a push to expand in Latin America, a region that accounts for around half of the company’s revenue.

“We are gaining market share in Brazil,” Alvarez-Pallete told reporters at a conference in Santander.

“The current problems of the Brazilian economy are temporary ...Brazil is on the right path and in the short to medium term, Brazil will do well.” (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.