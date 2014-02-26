Telefonica Brasil profit falls less than expected

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income fell 17 percent from a year earlier to 1.231 billion reais ($527 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica beat an average estimate of 1.11 billion reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 26 percent to 2.871 billion reais, above an average forecast of 2.63 billion reais.