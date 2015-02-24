FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Brasil 4th qtr profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Telefonica Brasil 4th qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA posted a 2 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Net income for the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica SA edged up to 1.261 billion reais ($445 million), beating an average estimate of 1.102 billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization slipped 4 percent to 2.749 billion reais, slightly below an average forecast of 2.771 billion reais.

$1 = 2.8325 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.