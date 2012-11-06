FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Brasil profit falls as revenue stagnates
November 6, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Telefonica Brasil profit falls as revenue stagnates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil posted a 29.8 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as Brazil’s largest wireless carrier struggled to grow revenue as competition mounted in a cooling market.

The local unit of Spain’s Telefonica said net income fell from a year earlier to 935.8 million reais ($461 million), missing an average estimate of 1.042 billion reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 3.1 percent to 2.9 billion reais, below forecasts of 2.824 billion reais.

