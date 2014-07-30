FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profit at Telefonica Brasil doubles after accounting change
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 30, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Profit at Telefonica Brasil doubles after accounting change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , which controls the country’s largest wireless carrier, reported second-quarter net income of 1.993 billion reais ($894 million) on Wednesday, more than double its profit a year earlier.

The surge in earnings, due largely to an accounting change related to a recent merger, helped beat the average profit estimate of 783 million reais in a Reuters survey of five analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, slipped 1 percent to 2.546 billion reais, in line with expectations of 2.563 billion reais. ($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.