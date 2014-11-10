FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica seeks up to $875 mln by selling China Unicom stake -term sheet
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica seeks up to $875 mln by selling China Unicom stake -term sheet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA is seeking to raise $859 million to $875 million by selling a stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

Telefonica is offering 597.8 million China Unicom shares for HK$11.14 to HK$11.34 each, or 1.2 percent to 3.0 percent less than the shares’ last traded price, the term sheet showed.

It was unclear why Telefonica, which has been battling high debt, plans to cut its stake. Debt at the Spanish company rose by 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in the second quarter to 43.8 billion euros.

Telefonica is barred from selling any more shares for the next 90 days, the term sheet showed.

In June 2012, Telefonica sold half of its stake in China Unicom to raise $1.4 billion. Telefonica held about 1.19 billion China Unicom shares, or a stake of about 4.98 percent, prior to Monday’s sell down, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Telefonica declined to comment.

Bank of America is the sole placement agent, the term sheet showed.

$1 = 0.8018 euro Reporting by Denny Thomas and; Umesh Desai; Additional reporting by Julien Toyer in MADRID

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.