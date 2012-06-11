China sale shows Telefonica's debt-cutting priorities

* Telefonica selling around half of China Unicom stake

* Spanish company needs to reduce 57.1 bln euros debt pile

* Needs 7-8 bln eur a year thru 2015 to cope with maturities

By Clare Kane

MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA’s surprise sale of around half its stake in China’s no.2 telecoms operator is the latest sign that the company’s management is taking seriously the reduction of its 57.1 billion euro ($71.4 billion) debt pile.

The Spanish telecoms group said on Sunday it would sell 4.56 percent of China Unicom’s shares back to the latter’s parent for around 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), a move it said would increase its financial flexibility.

“It’s overwhelmingly positive ... it points to them being willing to do things that are different (to reduce) ... their debt,” said Robin Bienenstock, senior analyst at brokerage Alliance Bernstein.

Telefonica needs to raise between 7 and 8 billion euros a year through 2015 to cope with debt maturities and is also struggling with sinking revenue and profit in its home market, where one in four is unemployed and the banking industry is in crisis.

Standard & Poor’s downgraded the company’s debt to “BBB” on May 24, citing intense pressure in Spain, while Moody’s placed Telefonica on review for downgrade.

Aware of its need to address its debt issues, the company has already announced a 25 percent dividend cut and has set out plans to list its German operation, and possibly other businesses in Latin America, to generate cash.

“It’s a follow-up of their strategy of two weeks ago, when they cut the dividend, when they said that we have to more aggressively de-gear and take control of their own liquidity position more aggressively,” said Macquarie analyst Guy Peddy.

Telefonica shares, which had plunged to a nine-year low of less than 9 euros in late May, jumped as much as 5 percent - buoyed by Madrid’s agreement on European Union aid for its banks - before closing slightly lower at 9.683 euros.

Some analysts said Telefonica’s part withdrawal from China Unicom, a stake it had until now classified as strategic, marked a step backwards in its strategy to gain footholds in global growth markets.

Yet radical steps are needed as the group battles to retain its investment-grade credit ratings. Telefonica has also said it wants to cash in its call centre business Atento, wh ich it intended to float last year before dropping IPO plans after failing to draw enough interest, and is now expected to sell it.

FINANCING DEAL

A possibly more contentious issue is the prospect of the company merging its German operation O2 with Dutch telecoms group KPN’s E-Plus, as KPN seeks to fight off an unwanted offer from America Movil for 28 percent of the company.

Some said the China deal could be part of a manoeuvre related to the German situation.

“They could very well buy (the China Unicom stake) back eventually and it could just be a financing deal to increase their flexibility so they could go after E-Plus,” Bernstein’s Bienenstock said.

Berenberg analysts said Telefonica’s sale of part of its stake in China Unicom showed “management really does recognise the importance of making progress with debt reduction”, but said the company was taking “desperate steps”.

“The sale price represents a 22 percent discount to the China Unicom carrying value in Telefonica’s 2011 accounts, and a 19 percent discount to the last three months’ average traded price for China Unicom shares,” they said in a note.

Telefonica sold the shares at HK$10.21 a share, compared with Friday’s close of HK$10.38.

Analysts at BPI called the move “a step back in Telefonica’s long-term strategy, highlighting the stressful situation of the company”.

Telefonica said in a stock market notice on Sunday that it remained committed to its strategic partnership with China Unicom and that both companies would explore new opportunities to work together. But in the short to medium term it is the Spanish company’s debt which is the overwhelming priority.

Macquarie’s Peddy said: “The deleveraging benefits count for more than anything else.”

Other possible asset sales include minority stakes in Latin America and its Czech unit 02 Czech Republic.

According to Spanish brokerage Ahorro Corporacion, Telefonica must cut about 4 billion euros of debt this year in order to meet its leverage targets.

“With recent capital gains in Colombia and the sale of China Unicom, Telefonica is half way there for this year,” Ahorro said.