FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica cuts 1.3 bln euros debt in Colombia deal
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 6 years

Telefonica cuts 1.3 bln euros debt in Colombia deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 2 (Reuters) - Telefonica will take 1.3 billion euros in net debt off its books after signing an agreement between its Colombian subsidiaries and the Colombian government, Spain’s largest phone company said on Monday.

Telefonica reported net debt of 56 billion euros at the end of 2011.

In a regulatory filing, Telefonica said the Colombian government had taken on 48 percent of debt owed by Colombia Telecom to PARAPAT, which holds assets and manages pension funds formerly owned by Colombia Telecom.

Telefonica owns 52 percent of Colombia Telecom, and the Colombian government the remaining 48 percent.

The accord also provides for the merger of Colombia Telecom and Telefonica’s wholly owned Colombian mobile subsidiary, which is subject to approval by both companies’ shareholders.

Telefonica will hold 70 percent of the merged concern and the Colombian government the other 30 percent.

Telefonica shares were off 0.04 percent at 12.28 euros by 0718 GMT in dealing on the Madrid bourse.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.