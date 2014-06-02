FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPF says will not push for delisting of Telefonica
June 2, 2014

PPF says will not push for delisting of Telefonica

PRAGUE, June 2 (Reuters) - Czech financial group PPF said it would not push for a delisting of Czech Telefonica shares from the Czech markets after it acquired a majority stake.

“The offerer does not intend to actively push for delisting the company from trading on the regulated markets of the Czech Republic,” PPF said in the mandatory offer for minority shareholders on Monday.

PPF said its offer to buy out minority shareholders is valid until June 30, and it confirmed the price at 295.15 Czech crowns ($14.65) per share, the mandatory offer showed.

PPF purchased a 65.9 percent stake in the Czech telecoms company from Spain’s Telefonica in January. ($1 = 20.1520 Czech Korunas) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jane Baird)

