FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tomas Kouril to become Czech Telefonica's CFO in July
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 10, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Tomas Kouril to become Czech Telefonica's CFO in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 10 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic said Tomas Kouril will become financial director on July 1, replacing Martin Vlcek.

Kouril has worked for Telefonica since 2003 in various positions. His appointment follows that of Tomas Budnik to the helm of the company, announced on Monday.

Czech financial group PPF bought a 65.9 percent stake in the company from Spain’s Telefonica in January.

PPF is in the process of buying out minority shareholders for 295.15 crowns per share.

Telefonica Czech Republic will change its name to O2 on June 21.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.