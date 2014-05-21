FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech c.bank approves PPF's buyout offer for Czech Telefonica shares
May 21, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Czech c.bank approves PPF's buyout offer for Czech Telefonica shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 21 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank approved investment group PPF’s mandatory buyout offer price for shares of Telefonica Czech Republic, it said in a document posted on its website.

The document laying out its decision did not include the approved price. A PPF spokesman declined to comment.

PPF acquired a 65.9 percent stake in the Czech telecoms company from Spain’s Telefonica earlier this year, paying 2.467 billion euros ($3.33 billion), or 305.6 crowns per share.

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Strouhal, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
