FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Czech Republic Q1 net profit falls by 47 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 14, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica Czech Republic Q1 net profit falls by 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic reported a 46.7 percent year-on-year drop in net profit in the first quarter to 558 million Czech crowns ($27.89 million), affected by further decrease of revenue, mainly in the mobile segment.

Total revenue decreased by 9.5 percent to 10.79 billion crowns, the company owned by the Czech financial group PPF said.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average net profit of 736 million crowns from revenue of 10.92 billion. ($1 = 20.0095 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.