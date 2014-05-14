FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Telefonica CEO: difficult to confirm 2014 revenue guidance
May 14, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Czech Telefonica CEO: difficult to confirm 2014 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic chief Luis Antonio Malvido said on Wednesday it was difficult to confirm the company’s guidance for a smaller decline in 2014 revenue.

The Czech telecoms group earlier reported a nearly 10 percent drop in first-quarter revenue. Last quarter, it said it expected a smaller revenue decline in 2014 than a 6.5 percent drop in 2013.

“At this moment we believe this is difficult to confirm,” Malvido said on an analyst call. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

