PRAGUE, May 5 (Reuters) - Czech mobile operators Telefonica Czech Republic and T-Mobile have agreed to share their fourth-generation LTE mobile networks nationwide except for the cities of Prague and Brno, the companies said on Monday.

The operators will begin testing in the coming weeks and expect a commercial launch in the second half of 2014, they said in a statement on T-Mobile Czech Republic’s website. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)