Telefonica says exploring options on Czech business

MADRID, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic options for its Czech business and was in conversations with investment group PPF though there was no certainty a deal would be reached on a stake sale.

Reuters reported on Monday that the firm was set to sell its $3.6 billion stake in Telefonica Czech Republic, with PPF the most likely buyer.

