FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica says exploring options on Czech business
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 15, 2013 / 7:58 AM / 4 years ago

Telefonica says exploring options on Czech business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic options for its Czech business and was in conversations with investment group PPF though there was no certainty a deal would be reached on a stake sale.

Reuters reported on Monday that the firm was set to sell its $3.6 billion stake in Telefonica Czech Republic, with PPF the most likely buyer.

A PPF spokesman declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.