MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s telecom group Telefonica on Tuesday said it had closed the sale of its Czech unit to investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic’s richest man Petr Kellner.

In a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator, Telefonica also said it had cut debt in all the quarters of 2013 and has met its year-end target of cutting its debt pile below 47 billion euros. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)