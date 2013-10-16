FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPF says in talks with Telefonica on buying Czech unit
October 16, 2013

PPF says in talks with Telefonica on buying Czech unit

PRAGUE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF is in talks with Telefonica on the possibility of buying the Spanish telecoms firm’s Czech operations, it said on Wednesday.

PPF said it was not clear at this moment what the talks will result in or whether an agreement can be reached and what would be conditions of such a deal.

Telefonica, which aims to cut its large debt load, said on Tuesday it was exploring options for Telefonica Czech Republic , which could include a sale, and that it was in talks with PPF, owned by businessman Petr Kellner. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jana Mlcochova)

