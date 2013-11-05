FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica sells Czech unit to PPF for 2.5 bln euros
November 5, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Telefonica sells Czech unit to PPF for 2.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom giant Telefonica on Tuesday said it had reached a deal over the sale of its Czech unit to investment group PPF for 2.467 billion euros in cash ($3.33 billion).

In a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator, Telefonica said it would sell a controlling 65.9 percent stake to PPF and remain an industrial and commercial partner for four years with a 4.9 percent stake.

The Spanish group said the deal would cut debt by 2.685 billion euros, which will have a negative accounting impact of 56 million euros on its earnings for the third quarter of the year. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah Morris)

