BERLIN Nov 9 Telefonica Deutschland's
chief executive called for a debate about data privacy in
Germany and said he was looking into ways to monetise customer
data.
"We need to have a wide discussion about data in Germany,"
Thorsten Dirks told journalists late on Tuesday.
Data privacy is a sensitive issue in Germany due to memories
of Communist East Germany's Stasi secret police and the Nazi era
Gestapo.
As a testament to that the Hamburg Commissioner for Data
Protection and Freedom of Information ordered Facebook in
September to stop collecting and storing data on German users of
its messaging app WhatsApp and to delete all data that had
already been forwarded to it.
"People are right to scrutinize any attempt to make money
off their data. At the same time they are a handing over data
voluntarily to companies such as Google and Facebook," Dirks
said, adding that he saw a double standard among consumers.
As Germany's biggest telecoms operator in terms of
customers, Telefonica Deutschland is sitting on a trove of data
that Dirks said could be used for general purposes.
It could for instance use anonymised data on its 44 million
mobile subscribers' movements for crowd and traffic control as
well as "many other areas that we at the moment cannot think
of", Dirks said.
Telefonica Deutschland has created a start-up company called
Telefonica Germany NEXT, which will bundle activities in the
area of big data and be a vehicle for new initiatives.
Dirks said Telefonica wants to be a platform for all devices
connected to the internet, that processes all sorts of data
coming from sensors in cars, electronic devices and household
apparel.
Telefonica's flirtation with big data comes as telecoms
operators are looking for ways to expand their business beyond
their infrastructure to avoid becoming so-called "dumb pipes".
At the same time companies such as Alphabet's
Google and Facebook are making money with user data that is
provided to them by user on a voluntarily basis.
Telecoms executives in Europe have repeatedly complained
that tech companies are stealing away their business while using
the data and telecoms infrastructure in which they invested
billions of euros.
