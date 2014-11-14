FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Deutschland says to sell yourfone brand to Drillisch
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 14, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland says to sell yourfone brand to Drillisch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday it had signed a letter of intent to sell its yourfone brand to Drillisch.

“In the case of a final agreement Telefonica Deutschland expects a purchase price in the medium to high double-digit million euro range,” the telecoms operator said in a statement.

“There is no impact on the company’s profit and loss statement to be expected,” it added.

Telefonica Deutschland became owner of the yourfone brand and its 235,000 active subscribers after buying E-Plus from KPN earlier this year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.