9 months ago
Telefonica Deutschland CEO to leave after first quarter of 2017
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 21, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 9 months ago

Telefonica Deutschland CEO to leave after first quarter of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German telecoms company Telefonica Deutschland's chief executive, Thorsten Dirks, will leave the management board next year to pursue new challenges, the company said on Monday.

The supervisory board has approved Dirks' request for early termination of his contract, effective at the end of the first quarter of 2017, the company said, adding that the board will deal with the question of a successor in due course.

Dirks has been CEO of the group since October 2014. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)

