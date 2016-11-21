Telefonica Deutschland CEO to leave after first quarter of 2017

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German telecoms company Telefonica Deutschland's chief executive, Thorsten Dirks, will leave the management board next year to pursue new challenges, the company said on Monday.

The supervisory board has approved Dirks' request for early termination of his contract, effective at the end of the first quarter of 2017, the company said, adding that the board will deal with the question of a successor in due course.

Dirks has been CEO of the group since October 2014. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)