FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Deutschland to cut 1,600 German jobs by 2018 - source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 17, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland to cut 1,600 German jobs by 2018 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German telecommunications firm Telefonica Deutschland aims to cut 1,600 jobs in Germany by 2018 following the takeover of rival E-Plus, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Telefonica Deutschland’s management presented the plan to the company’s supervisory board in Munich on Friday, the person said.

Telefonica Deutschland recently bought E-Plus, the German business of Dutch peer KPN, for 8.6 billion euros ($11 billion) to create Germany’s largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.

The two companies have a combined workforce of 9,100 people.

$1 = 0.7809 euro Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.