Telefonica Deutschland sees 250 mln eur in 2015 E-Plus synergies
February 24, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland sees 250 mln eur in 2015 E-Plus synergies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland said on Tuesday it expected to generate 250 million euros ($283.40 million) in synergies this year from the acquisition of E-Plus.

Telefonica Deutschland, which is controlled by Spain’s Telefonica, last year bought the German business of Dutch peer KPN, which operates under the E-Plus brand, for 8.6 billion euros to create Germany’s largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.

Telefonica Deutschland is in the process of cutting 18 percent of full-time jobs to help achieve cost savings from the takeover.

$1 = 0.8821 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

