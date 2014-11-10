FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Telefonica Deutschland Q3 core profit drops on marketing costs
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Telefonica Deutschland Q3 core profit drops on marketing costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 OIBDA ex-items down 15 pct to 248 mln euros

* Sees Q4 OIBDA incl. E-Plus slightly below 350 mln euros

* Sees Q4 revenue at around 2 bln euros (Adds quarterly revenues, background on E-Plus merger)

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland reported a 15-percent drop in quarterly core earnings as it increased spending on marketing to lure subscribers.

The company, controlled by Spain’s Telefonica, reported on Monday a decline in fiscal third-quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) excluding special items to 248 million euros ($309.40 million). That was below analysts’ mean forecast for 251 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenues dropped 0.5 percent to 1.22 billion euros.

Telefonica Deutschland bought the German business of Dutch peer KPN, which operates under the E-Plus brand, for 8.6 billion euros to create Germany’s largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.

Including E-Plus, Telefonica Deutschland expects fourth-quarter OIBDA, excluding special items to be slightly lower than 350 million euros on revenues of around 2 billion euros.

The Telefonica Deutschland/E-Plus combination has a market share of roughly 30 percent and Telefonica is hoping to gain more clout in its battle for mobile subscribers with Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom.

Telefonica Deutschland said last month it would cut 18 percent of full-time jobs to help achieve cost savings from its takeover of rival E-Plus.

The company plans to scrap 1,600 jobs out of a total of 9,100 by 2018. The planned measures will contribute to achieving synergies of more than 5 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8015 euro Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.