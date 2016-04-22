FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Deutschland sells passive towers for 587 mln eur
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 22, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Telefonica Deutschland sells passive towers for 587 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland agreed to sell its passive tower infrastructure to Telxius, which is owned by Spanish parent Telefonica SA , for 587 million euros ($663 million), it said on Friday.

Proceeds of the sale, covering about 2,350 towers, will be reinvested in the business to support infrastructure development and the development of new growth areas, Telefonica Deutschland said.

The group, which is still 63.2 percent-owned by Telefonica SA, said the sale would be treated as a special effect and not be included in the company’s outlook for 2016.

$1 = 0.8853 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.