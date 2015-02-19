Telefonica signs 2.5 bln euro syndicated debt deal

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Thursday it had signed a 2.5 billion euro ($2.9 billion) 5-year syndicated debt deal with international and domestic banks with an option to extend the deal to 7 years.

The new credit replaces a 2012 loan, due to mature in 2017. Telefonica also said it had changed a 3 billion euro syndicated credit line signed one year ago to improve the facility’s financial conditions. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)