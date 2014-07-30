Telefonica Deutschland Q2 core profit drops 14.5 pct

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland on Wednesday reported a 14.5 percent drop in core earnings due to lower revenues from its wireless services and heavy investments to gain market share.

The company, which is controlled by Spain’s Telefonica , reported a decline in second-quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to 265 million euros ($355.2 million), which still beat consensus for 246 million euros in a Reuters poll:

Telefonica Deutschland last month received regulatory approval to buy the German business of Dutch peer KPN, which operates under the E-Plus brand, to create Germany’s largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.