FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 core profit drops 14.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland Q2 core profit drops 14.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland on Wednesday reported a 14.5 percent drop in core earnings due to lower revenues from its wireless services and heavy investments to gain market share.

The company, which is controlled by Spain’s Telefonica , reported a decline in second-quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to 265 million euros ($355.2 million), which still beat consensus for 246 million euros in a Reuters poll:

Telefonica Deutschland last month received regulatory approval to buy the German business of Dutch peer KPN, which operates under the E-Plus brand, to create Germany’s largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.

$1 = 0.7460 Euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.