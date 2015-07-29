FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 core profit up 13.5 pct on data, E-Plus
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 29, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland Q2 core profit up 13.5 pct on data, E-Plus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland reported a 13.5 percent rise in second quarter core profit helped by a rise in data consumption, while reaping the fruits of last year’s acquisition of E-Plus.

The company, which is controlled by Spain’s Telefonica , said on Wednesday operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) excluding special items rose to 453 million euros ($500.52 million), while sales rose 1.3 percent to 1.95 billion euros.

Telefonica Deutschland, which last year bought mobile operator E-Plus from KPN for 8.6 billion euros, said it still expects its OIBDA to rise more than 10 percent this year from 1.46 billion euros last year.

It also expects stable revenues from mobile services and sees synergies from the E-Plus deal coming to 250 million euros in 2015 of the 800 million euros it forecasts after five years.

Revenues from wireless services rose 0.2 percent in the quarter.

$1 = 0.9051 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.