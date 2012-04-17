Telefonica signs up EA for mobile gaming push

April 17 (Reuters) - Telefonica said on Tuesday it has signed a global deal with Electronic Arts which gives its clients, starting with Britain, wider access to EA’s games, enabling special promotions or gaming services.

The agreement is first of its kind for Telefonica’s new Digital business unit, which seeks to cut similar deals with other content providers.

In Britain, Telefonica’s O2 unit will offer its customers three months of free access to all EA Mobile games following their first download, while it examines potential promotions or special gaming subscription services.

“The objective is to make it easy for customers to find the games that they are familiar with and to drive the uptake of mobile gaming, particularly amongst feature phone users,” it said in a statement.

Mobile games are the most popular applications and their market is seen roughly doubling to 9 billion euros ($11.76 billion) in 2015 from less than 5 billion 2011, according to research firm IHS Screen Digest.

Telefonica, the largest telecoms company in the euro zone, had around 239 million mobile clients at end-2011.