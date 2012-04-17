FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica signs up EA for mobile gaming push
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 5 years ago

Telefonica signs up EA for mobile gaming push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Telefonica said on Tuesday it has signed a global deal with Electronic Arts which gives its clients, starting with Britain, wider access to EA’s games, enabling special promotions or gaming services.

The agreement is first of its kind for Telefonica’s new Digital business unit, which seeks to cut similar deals with other content providers.

In Britain, Telefonica’s O2 unit will offer its customers three months of free access to all EA Mobile games following their first download, while it examines potential promotions or special gaming subscription services.

“The objective is to make it easy for customers to find the games that they are familiar with and to drive the uptake of mobile gaming, particularly amongst feature phone users,” it said in a statement.

Mobile games are the most popular applications and their market is seen roughly doubling to 9 billion euros ($11.76 billion) in 2015 from less than 5 billion 2011, according to research firm IHS Screen Digest.

Telefonica, the largest telecoms company in the euro zone, had around 239 million mobile clients at end-2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.