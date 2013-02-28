FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica 2012 profit falls 27 pct on writedowns
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Telefonica 2012 profit falls 27 pct on writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Thursday its full-year net profit fell 27 percent in 2012 to 3.928 billion euros ($5.15 billion), lower than the 4.355 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Europe’s biggest telecoms company by revenue said profit dropped because of writedowns on its stake in Telecom Italia and Telefonica Ireland, as well as currency devaluation in Venezuela.

The company’s net debt was 51.259 billion euros at end-2012, compared with 56 billion euros at end-September. Telefonica just missed its target leverage ratio of 2.35 x operating income before depreciation and amortisation, reporting a ratio of 2.36 x. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.