FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica reports drop in Q1 revenues, debt rises
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 5:47 AM / in 4 years

Telefonica reports drop in Q1 revenues, debt rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Telefonica, Europe’s largest telecoms provider by revenue, reported a 9 percent drop year-on-year in first quarter revenues to 14.1 billion euros ($18.5 billion) on Wednesday, in line with analyst expectations.

The former Spanish monopoly posted a 21 percent rise in first quarter profit to 902 million euros, owing to better financing costs and a favourable comparison with last year when the company wrote down its stake in Telecom Italia.

The company’s net debt rose to 51.8 billion euros at end-March, compared to 51.3 billion euros at end-2012. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.