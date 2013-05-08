Telefonica reports drop in Q1 revenues, debt rises

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Telefonica, Europe’s largest telecoms provider by revenue, reported a 9 percent drop year-on-year in first quarter revenues to 14.1 billion euros ($18.5 billion) on Wednesday, in line with analyst expectations.

The former Spanish monopoly posted a 21 percent rise in first quarter profit to 902 million euros, owing to better financing costs and a favourable comparison with last year when the company wrote down its stake in Telecom Italia.

The company’s net debt rose to 51.8 billion euros at end-March, compared to 51.3 billion euros at end-2012. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)