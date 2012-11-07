FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica says debt to fall 3 bln euros after disposals
November 7, 2012

Telefonica says debt to fall 3 bln euros after disposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telefonica said on Wednesday its net debt would fall a further 3.2 billion euros ($4.1 billion) from 56 billion euros at end-September because of a series of measures taken since the end of the third quarter, including the listing of its German O2-branded unit last month.

The company said its net debt ratio would fall to 2.44 x operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), taking it closer to its target debt leverage ratio of 2.35 x OIBDA. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Jesus Aguado)

