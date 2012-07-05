FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2012 / 9:02 AM / in 5 years

Telefonica Digital announces partnership with Etisalat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 5 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced on Thursday a joint partnership between its digital unit and Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat that will expand Telefonica Digital’s market by 17 countries and 170 million customers.

The two firms will work together in a number of areas, including machine-to-machine (M2M), financial services, cloud computing and mobile advertising, Telefonica said in a press release for its Telefonica Digital investor conference in London.

Telefonica said it expects revenues at its digital division to grow at an annual rate of 20 percent and that the unit will raise around 5 billion euros ($6.26 billion) for the company by 2015. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

