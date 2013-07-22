FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica to buy KPN's German unit with cash, shares -sources
July 22, 2013 / 4:18 PM / 4 years ago

Telefonica to buy KPN's German unit with cash, shares -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is offering cash as well as shares of its German unit O2 to buy KPN’s German business E-Plus, three sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.

One of the sources also said Telefonica would issue hybrid debt to partly subscribe a capital increase at its German unit to finance the deal, valued at 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion).

As a result of the operation, KPN would retain a 15-30 percent stake in the merged entity, the other two sources said. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez in Madrid, Leila Abboud in Paris and Anjuli Davies in London; Writing by julien Toyer; Editing by Clare Kane)

