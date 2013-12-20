FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU opens in-depth probe into Telefonica's German acquisition
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

EU opens in-depth probe into Telefonica's German acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators started an in-depth investigation on Friday into Telefonica’s proposed offer for KPN’s German unit, saying the deal could reduce competition in the German mobile market.

Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica’s takeover of KPN’s E-Plus will put it on par with market leaders Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone..

“At this stage, it cannot be excluded that the reduction in the number of competitors following the merger would increase the likelihood that MNOs (mobile network operators) will coordinate their competitive behaviour and increase prices,” the European Commission, which acts as the EU’s competition watchdog, said in a statement.

The European Commission set a May 14 deadline for its decision.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.