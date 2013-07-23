FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Telefonica says still on track for debt target with E-Plus deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica said on Tuesday its debt target of under 47 billion euros ($62 billion) by year-end would be unaffected by its purchase of Dutch group KPN’s German business E-Plus.

Telefonica said in a stock market notice its subsidiary Telefonica Deutschland would seek shareholder approval for a capital hike to raise cash for the deal. The company said it would subscribe to its 2.84 billion euro ($3.75 billion) share of the 3.7 billion euro capital hike.

The company reiterated its debt target and said the deal would improve its risk profile. High leverage has been a sticking point for Telefonica, which has recently shed assets including its Irish business to keep a lid on debt.

KPN will sell E-Plus to Telefonica for 5 billion euros in cash and a 17.6 percent in the newly-created company. Telefonica said the deal should be completed in the first half of 2014.

