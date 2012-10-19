Telefonica Germany IPO oversubscribed - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telefonica has received enough orders for all the shares on offer in the ongoing flotation of part of its German unit, which aims to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion), three people close to the transaction said.

Two of the people said on Friday the listing was already oversubscribed, including a greenshoe, or overallotment, option.

Telefonica plans to list shares in Telefonica Deutschland at between 5.25 euros ($6.87) and 6.50 euros per share on Oct. 30. The exact pricing on the initial public offering has not yet been determined, with six days of the book-building process to go, two of the people said.

Telefonica is selling a stake in Telefonica Germany as it tries to reduce 58 billion euros in debt and hang on to its prized investment-grade rating, under pressure from the euro crisis in its Spanish home market.