FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Germany IPO oversubscribed - sources
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Telefonica Germany IPO oversubscribed - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telefonica has received enough orders for all the shares on offer in the ongoing flotation of part of its German unit, which aims to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion), three people close to the transaction said.

Two of the people said on Friday the listing was already oversubscribed, including a greenshoe, or overallotment, option.

Telefonica plans to list shares in Telefonica Deutschland at between 5.25 euros ($6.87) and 6.50 euros per share on Oct. 30. The exact pricing on the initial public offering has not yet been determined, with six days of the book-building process to go, two of the people said.

Telefonica is selling a stake in Telefonica Germany as it tries to reduce 58 billion euros in debt and hang on to its prized investment-grade rating, under pressure from the euro crisis in its Spanish home market.

$1 = 0.7638 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Frank Siebelt; Additional reporting by Robert Hetz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.