Telefonica sets new price range for German unit IPO -source
October 26, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Telefonica sets new price range for German unit IPO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Telefonica has given a narrower indicative price range to investors for the listing of its German unit, a person close to the process has told Reuters.

According to the person, Telefonica is now looking for a listing at between 5.50 euros and 6.00 euros per share.

Earlier this month, the Spanish telecoms group had set a range for between 5.25 euros and 6.50 for the business.

The person said the books were well covered between 5.50-6.00 euros per share.

Telefonica, which hopes to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.94 billion) with the offering, will set the final price on Oct. 29, with the shares expected to begin trading on Oct. 30.

$1 = 0.7716 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Harro ten Wolde

