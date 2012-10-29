Telefonica narrows price range for German IPO-sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA has narrowed the indicative price range for the listing of its German O2-branded subsidiary, three people close to the process told Reuters.

The Spanish group has told investors it is looking at selling shares for 5.50 to 5.60 euros apiece. On Friday, Europe’s largest telecoms company by revenue said it was looking for a range between 5.50-6.00 euros.

“Books are covered throughout that (new) range,” one person said. (Reporting Alexander Huebner and Kyle MacLellan, writing by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Ludwig Burger)