FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica narrows price range for German IPO-sources
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 29, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Telefonica narrows price range for German IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA has narrowed the indicative price range for the listing of its German O2-branded subsidiary, three people close to the process told Reuters.

The Spanish group has told investors it is looking at selling shares for 5.50 to 5.60 euros apiece. On Friday, Europe’s largest telecoms company by revenue said it was looking for a range between 5.50-6.00 euros.

“Books are covered throughout that (new) range,” one person said. (Reporting Alexander Huebner and Kyle MacLellan, writing by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.