FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia's adviser says Oi initiative is spoiling tactic
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 27, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia's adviser says Oi initiative is spoiling tactic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A legal adviser for Telecom Italia said a move by Brazil’s biggest fixed-line firm Oi signalling it may make an offer for Tim Brasil seemed just a spoiling tactic.

The adviser, Sergio Erede, spoke to reporters on Wednesday after leaving a Telecom Italia board meeting which is due to approve an offer for Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT.

“It seems just a disruption tactic...Disruption tactics can end in many different ways, even in a court of law,” he said.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.