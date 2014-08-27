Telecom Italia's adviser says Oi initiative is spoiling tactic

MILAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A legal adviser for Telecom Italia said a move by Brazil’s biggest fixed-line firm Oi signalling it may make an offer for Tim Brasil seemed just a spoiling tactic.

The adviser, Sergio Erede, spoke to reporters on Wednesday after leaving a Telecom Italia board meeting which is due to approve an offer for Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT.

“It seems just a disruption tactic...Disruption tactics can end in many different ways, even in a court of law,” he said.