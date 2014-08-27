Spain's Telefonica board to mull higher bid for GVT - source

MADRID, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The board of Spain’s Telefonica will on Wednesday study improving its offer for Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

“It will be higher than (the original) 6.7 billion euros, but it won’t be as much as 8 billion euros,” the source said, referring to newspaper reports that have indicated that price.

Telefonica is competing with another expected bid from Telecom Italia of around 7 billion euros according to sources.