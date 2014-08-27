FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Telefonica board to mull higher bid for GVT - source
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 27, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Telefonica board to mull higher bid for GVT - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The board of Spain’s Telefonica will on Wednesday study improving its offer for Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

“It will be higher than (the original) 6.7 billion euros, but it won’t be as much as 8 billion euros,” the source said, referring to newspaper reports that have indicated that price.

Telefonica is competing with another expected bid from Telecom Italia of around 7 billion euros according to sources.

Reporting By Robert Hetz; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.