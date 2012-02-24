FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica sets modest targets as 2011 profit halves
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 6 years

Telefonica sets modest targets as 2011 profit halves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telefonica reported better-than-expected 2011 net profit of 5.40 billion euros on Friday, almost half the amount posted the previous year as restructuring costs in crisis-hit Spain and slowing revenues in some of its mature markets bit hard.

The euro zone’s largest telecom, struggling to convince sceptical investors that a December dividend cut is enough for it to meet a tough debt reduction programme, also announced modest growth targets for 2012, with revenues seen up more than just 1 percent in the period. (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.