MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica is still “extremely happy” with its 9.57 percent holding in China Unicom, Chairman Cesar Alierta said on Friday, a stake which some market watchers have speculated could be sold in the group’s effort to reduce debt.

The stake is worth around 3 billion euros ($4 billion). ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)