Telefonica profit hit by Italy and Spain
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 11, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Telefonica profit hit by Italy and Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica posted a 54-percent decline in first-quarter net profit on Friday after the value of its stake in Telecom Italia plunged and prices fell in its recession-hit home country.

Net profit at Telefonica reached 748 million euros ($969 million) in the three months to March, missing the average 1.0 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Revenues were virtually flat at 15.5 billion euros as growth in Latin America compensated for tight competition in the company’s key European markets. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Martin Roberts)

