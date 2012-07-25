FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica scraps dividend, share buy-backs
July 25, 2012

Spain's Telefonica scraps dividend, share buy-backs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it would cancel its dividend payment and share buy-back program for 2012 and cut the salaries of its board members and top management in a move to help it confront a severe economic crisis.

The Spanish telecoms operator, under pressure to raise funds and cut a 57 billion euro ($69.10 billion) debt pile, said it would pay a dividend of 0.75 euro per share in 2013. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

