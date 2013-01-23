Telefonica to appeal EU fine for collusion

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it disagreed with a fine by European Union antitrust regulators on its competition agreements with Portugal Telecom and would appeal the decision with the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice.

The European Commission said it was fining Telefonica 79 million euros ($104.96 million) and Portugal Telecom 12 million euros for agreeing not to compete against each other in the Iberian telecoms market. ($1 = 0.7526 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)